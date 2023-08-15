New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Officially Crowned

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have emerged as the latest holders of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Previously, Sonya Deville suffered a significant injury to her ACL during a non-title bout alongside Green against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on the June 28 SmackDown. Following her surgery on August 8, Deville was indefinitely sidelined. Deville and Green had claimed the titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 RAW, yet their inaugural title defense was thwarted by the loss to Flair and Belair.

In an update, Niven and Green's names have now been officially etched into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on both the WWE roster page and the title history page.

This represents the first-ever tag team championship reign for Niven, as well as Green's first. Notably, the WWE title history page denotes Niven and Green's reign as commencing on July 17, the day Deville and Green captured the titles, rather than on the most recent RAW. The recognition only attributes one reign to Green, and WWE seems to be excluding Deville from her inaugural reign.

During this week's RAW, an exchange between Green and Adam Pearce transpired backstage, involving Green's grievances about the titles. As Pearce contemplated officially stripping Green and Deville of their titles, Green intervened and brushed off his intentions. She proceeded to critique Pearce's handling of the situation and hinted at the prospect of reporting him to Human Resources. When Pearce inquired about a solution, Green revealed her intention to hold auditions for a new partner and subsequently defend their championship. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interjected, expressing their eagerness for a title shot once Green secured a partner. At that moment, Niven stormed into the scene, attacking Carter and Chance. Niven then seized one of the title belts and declared herself Green's new tag team partner. Together, Niven and Green exited the scene, with Green no longer interested in conducting auditions.