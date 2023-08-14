New Japan Pro Wrestling Set to Return to London for Royal Quest III

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed plans to return to London for Royal Quest III, which is set to take place at the Copper Box Arena in October. The lineup for the event currently includes the participation of Tetsuya Naito and SANADA.

"Back in 2019, Royal Quest saw NJPW’s first full fledged event in the UK, the Copper Box Arena in London seeing Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki in a memorable clash for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

After three years away, Royal Quest II saw NJPW return, this time to Crystal Palace, where jam packed crowds over two nights would see Tetsuya Naito clash with Zack Sabre Jr, Will Ospreay battling Shota Umino and an IWGP Tag Team Championship classic between FTR and Aussie Open.

Now on Saturday October 14 2023 Royal Quest III returns to where the quest began! The Copper Box Arena will host this year’s massive event. Already official for the card are G1 Climax 33 winner Tetsuya Naito and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA as well as many more to be announced in the coming days.

Fans can apply NOW to be a part of the exclusive ticket pre sale on August 29. Make sure you’re on our mailing list for the best professional wrestling event in the UK this year!"



