Asuka Addresses Past Issues with Japan's STARDOM Wrestling Promotion

Asuka, former WWE women's champion, recently shared the following statement on her Twitter account, addressing her previous experiences with Japan's STARDOM wrestling promotion.

“I don’t flatter anyone. Even in Japan, the media hated me because I don’t flatter the media. In Japan, everyone was flirting with the media except me. I fought the media alone to take care of my fans. That’s why some of the Japanese media still hate me. That’s why I’ve always been a freelancer. And Everyone in Japan knows I am anti-Joshi Pro. Always.”

“The former editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Weekly has made this point on several occasions. That is, Stardom is an organization that was created to defeat me. It is an organization that was created to destroy me personally. But they failed to defeat me. I don’t know what happened to them after that because I came to America.”

“The media could not bring me down when I came to America. They must have really wanted me to fail. I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan. But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms. Charlotte, Becky, HHH and… I’ve walked alone in the wilderness all my life, and here I have an oasis. To the Asuka antis, I say, beat me up on the Internet all you want. I grab everything.”

“When I became champion, one media outlet asked wrestling fans, ‘Do you think it is good enough to be champion? “Do you think it deserves to be champion?’ Compare me to other people. Do you think my abilities are inferior? Can you believe that? I was always fighting that media all by myself.”

“What I just said is in the past. It was before I came to America. Now the organization has changed and there are few players I know. So, I don’t know anything about it, and good luck to everyone who’s trying their best. I’m especially concerned about Syuri and Shirakawa, that’s all.”