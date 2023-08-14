WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Injury Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2023

Roman Reigns Injury Update

After Roman Reigns' headline match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, reports emerged indicating that the Tribal Chief had sustained an injury in the initial phases of the bout.

However, a significant update on Reigns' condition has surfaced, shedding light on its potential implications for his upcoming schedule.

Fightful Select has revealed that the injury suffered by Reigns was not related to his back.

As for its impact on Reigns' immediate agenda, Fightful's report indicates that the reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion is presently not anticipated to cancel any of his scheduled appearances due to the injury.

Nonetheless, the situation remains subject to change, with the exact details of the issue still undisclosed.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

