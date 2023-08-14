WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Rotunda Optimistic About Bray Wyatt's WWE Return Amidst Serious Illness

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2023

Mike Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's father, holds a strong belief that his son will make a comeback to WWE.

Bray Wyatt is on the road to recovery from a "life-threatening" ailment. Subsequently, his absence was attributed to an illness that was described as both "career and life-threatening." Encouragingly, recent reports indicated that while Wyatt has yet to receive medical clearance for a return, he's drawing "closer" to his comeback.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Mike Rotunda, Wyatt's father, shared positive insight, affirming his conviction that his son will make his return to action, ideally in the near future.

“Well, you know, you read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn’t believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. Bray Wyatt, I’m sure, will return to WWE hopefully shortly, and we’ll go from there.”

Source: sportskeeda.com
