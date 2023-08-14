Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, Shinsuke Nakamura To Speak, More

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to be broadcast live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, as the Road to Payback continues.

In the lineup for tonight's RAW, WWE has confirmed a single match so far: Becky Lynch will take on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Notably, Zoey Stark has been prohibited from appearing ringside during this match. Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to make an appearance, where he will provide insight into the motives behind his attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins from last week.

The WWE website has also listed several other prominent Superstars who are expected to grace tonight's event, including Rollins, Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As of the time of this writing, the following segments and matches have been officially announced for tonight's RAW:

- Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, with Zoey Stark prohibited from ringside.

- Shinsuke Nakamura's address regarding his surprise attack on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that occurred last Monday.