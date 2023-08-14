WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch Heads to Court This Week for DUI Manslaughter Trial Amidst Multiple Charges

Tammy Sytch is scheduled to appear in court this week as she readies herself for the impending trial centered around charges of DUI manslaughter. As previously covered, the WWE Hall of Famer is slated to commence her trial on August 21st, facing accusations linked to a fatal collision that occurred in Ormand Beach, Florida. The accident resulted in the unfortunate passing of Julian Lasseter, aged 75. According to details from PWInsider, there is a scheduled docket sounding set for Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 PM ET.

Back in May, Sytch was formally charged with a total of nine offenses concerning the vehicular incident that unfolded on March 25th. The charges encompass one count of DUI manslaughter, categorized as a third degree felony, as well as one count of causing a fatality while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license—another third degree felony. Additionally, she faces four counts of DUI causing injury to an individual and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

Notably, Sytch has entered a plea of not guilty to the array of charges. It's worth mentioning that she is also contending with legal action from Lasseter's daughter and Jana Olivova, both of whom claim to have sustained injuries stemming from the aforementioned traffic collision.