Eric Bischoff Admits Misjudging Seth Rollins' Potential as WWE Star

During a recent installment of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff, a WWE Hall of Famer, discussed Seth Rollins' present situation within the WWE. Bischoff admitted to misjudging Rollins' potential as a significant figure in the company a couple of years ago and conceded that he had completely underestimated The Visionary's capabilities.

"Let’s say this, in 2019 when I spent a moment in WWE heard a lot of conversation about Seth Rollins. You know, even before I got there, Seth Rollins was on, you know, the fan’s radar, the internet wrestling universe’s radar, and heard a lot about him. Eh, I didn’t see it, you know, and when I say that, I mean just in very little interaction professionally. I didn’t produce anything that he was involved in or anything like that. So I didn’t really work with him one-on-one to get to know him. But just being around him and getting the vibe and seeing him backstage, I just never saw him as a big-time player. Clearly, I was wrong. He is a big-time player, and he is amazingly talented. He’s got a lot of depth. He’s got that willingness as a performer to let go of his own ego and, and to experiment, to work outside his comfort zone. That’s what makes good actors and actresses and wrestlers and any kind of performer is letting go of who you really are and becoming something else and doing it in a believable way. And I don’t think anybody does it as well as Seth Rollins. He’s so good at what he does and in a way, more diverse as a character than just about anybody that I can think of in the last 20 or 30 years. In some respects, you, you know, you see a little bit of Shawn Michaels or a lot of Shawn Michaels and Seth Rollins because physically he’s very gifted. He’s very talented, but he’s confident enough in himself to go so far outside of his, real self to be a character that I think that just, he’s got a bright future. I can’t say enough of it as far as the match goes. I guess I just, maybe, because I don’t know the backstory,"