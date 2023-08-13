Kurt Angle Critiques WWE's Handling of Finn Balor, Calls for Drastic Changes

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has openly expressed his genuine opinions regarding WWE's handling of Finn Balor, emphasizing the necessity for a substantial change in the company's approach towards him.

Throughout his time on the main roster, Balor has achieved just one significant 'world' championship title, clinching the inaugural Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish the championship less than 24 hours later due to an injury setback.

In recent times, the beloved Balor put forth a challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Despite his determined efforts, he faced defeat at both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023.

During an episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle made a case for Balor's deserving presence in the main event spotlight. He expressed his understanding that should Balor opt to depart from the company, it would be a decision without blame, considering the circumstances.

“Well, you know what? It would’ve been nice if they would’ve given him (Balor) this world title. You know, I think he’s really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma.

“This kid, you know, if WWE doesn’t end up doing something with him, that’s dramatic. I wouldn’t blame him if he went off and went somewhere else.

“I don’t wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he’s a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over.

“He deserves it. They’re over (Judgment Day). They’re still over without Edge.”