WWE Superstars Asserts Working with LA Knight is an Inherent Advancement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2023

A WWE superstar has contended that collaborating with LA Knight is, in itself, a significant advancement, following a tweet from a user urging the company to utilize him more effectively.

Top Dolla, a member of Hit Row alongside Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab, has recently been engaged in frequent on-screen interactions with Knight. In response to a Twitter user's statement that he "needs a push," Top Dolla highlighted their collaborative efforts with Knight, who is arguably one of the most prominent figures in the company at present.

He said:

"Y’all gotta realize working with the hottest person in the business 3x in a month, twice on TV and once at The Garden is a push my boy"

Shift in Bloodline Storyline Trajectory Following Jey Uso's "Departure" from WWE

During the episode of WWE Smackdown that aired on August 11th, 2023, Jey Uso made a surprising exit from the company following a heated exch [...]

