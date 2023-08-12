Shift in Bloodline Storyline Trajectory Following Jey Uso's "Departure" from WWE

During the episode of WWE Smackdown that aired on August 11th, 2023, Jey Uso made a surprising exit from the company following a heated exchange with his brother, Jimmy. In relation to the ongoing storyline, insights from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com shed light on the situation:

“The word backstage at Smackdown was that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week’s taping in Toronto, so unless they pre-taped a segment, don’t expect a lot of storyline being furthered for the Bloodline next week. Roman Reigns was never slated for next week.”

A previous report had highlighted WWE's intention to potentially delay the debut of the first-ever "Brother vs. Brother" match involving The Usos until Wrestlemania 40. In a conversation with Ariel Helwani just before the 2023 Money in the Bank PLE event, Jey shared his aspirations for this special encounter:

“Before our career is done, that’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at Wrestlemania because it’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy man.”