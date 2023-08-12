WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Rey Mysterio Wins WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2023

Rey Mysterio Wins WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio, the newly inducted 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, secured the WWE United States Championship in an exciting turn of events on Friday's SmackDown episode following the SummerSlam event.

Mysterio achieved this victory by defeating Austin Theory in an intense match. Originally, Theory was scheduled to defend his title against Santos Escobar, who had earned the opportunity by winning the United States Title Invitational. However, Theory's actions earlier in the night, where he attacked Escobar and caused injuries to both of his legs, led to a change in plans. WWE official Adam Pearce intervened and made the decision for Theory to put his title on the line against Rey Mysterio.

This achievement marks Rey Mysterio's third reign as the WWE United States Champion. Theory's second reign commenced after his triumph in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022.

Latest On Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE Signing Status

Following his departure from AEW earlier this summer, there has been speculation surrounding Brian Pillman Jr.'s potential move to WWE. Some [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2023 03:50PM


 


Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83349/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer