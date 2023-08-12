Rey Mysterio Wins WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio, the newly inducted 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, secured the WWE United States Championship in an exciting turn of events on Friday's SmackDown episode following the SummerSlam event.

Mysterio achieved this victory by defeating Austin Theory in an intense match. Originally, Theory was scheduled to defend his title against Santos Escobar, who had earned the opportunity by winning the United States Title Invitational. However, Theory's actions earlier in the night, where he attacked Escobar and caused injuries to both of his legs, led to a change in plans. WWE official Adam Pearce intervened and made the decision for Theory to put his title on the line against Rey Mysterio.

This achievement marks Rey Mysterio's third reign as the WWE United States Champion. Theory's second reign commenced after his triumph in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022.



