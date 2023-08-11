WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Latest On Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE Signing Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

Latest On Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE Signing Status

Following his departure from AEW earlier this summer, there has been speculation surrounding Brian Pillman Jr.'s potential move to WWE. Some reports have gone so far as to indicate that the second-generation star has already inked a deal with the company. While Pillman himself has dropped hints about exciting prospects on the horizon, recent developments shed light on the situation.

Recently reports emerged suggesting that Brian Pillman Jr. had possibly entered into an agreement with WWE. It was mentioned that he was slated to appear at NXT last Tuesday. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarifies that Pillman's official contract with the company has not been formalized at this point.

Insider sources within the company have indicated that there have been no talks regarding his potential creative involvement.

Nevertheless, Brian Pillman Jr. is currently undergoing medical evaluations. Once these assessments are completed successfully, it is anticipated that his signing will proceed.

Brock Lesnar Wrestled Through Injury at WWE SummerSlam 2023

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been noted that during his bout with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 this past Saturda [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2023 03:45PM


Tags: #wwe #brian pillman jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83347/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer