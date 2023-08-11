Latest On Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE Signing Status

Following his departure from AEW earlier this summer, there has been speculation surrounding Brian Pillman Jr.'s potential move to WWE. Some reports have gone so far as to indicate that the second-generation star has already inked a deal with the company. While Pillman himself has dropped hints about exciting prospects on the horizon, recent developments shed light on the situation.

Recently reports emerged suggesting that Brian Pillman Jr. had possibly entered into an agreement with WWE. It was mentioned that he was slated to appear at NXT last Tuesday. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter clarifies that Pillman's official contract with the company has not been formalized at this point.

Insider sources within the company have indicated that there have been no talks regarding his potential creative involvement.

Nevertheless, Brian Pillman Jr. is currently undergoing medical evaluations. Once these assessments are completed successfully, it is anticipated that his signing will proceed.