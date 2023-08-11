Brock Lesnar Wrestled Through Injury at WWE SummerSlam 2023

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been noted that during his bout with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023 this past Saturday, Brock Lesnar sustained an injury early on. Nonetheless, he managed to complete the match as well as the subsequent post-match segment. As previously indicated, Lesnar is anticipated to take another hiatus from WWE.

The current plan is for Lesnar to return during the period leading up to the Royal Rumble 2024, and then remain active throughout the WrestleMania season. Although there is a chance he might return for the November event in Saudi Arabia, this is not currently part of the plan.

Details regarding the nature and extent of the injury remain undisclosed.