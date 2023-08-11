Update On Vince McMahon's "Life-Changing" Spinal Surgery

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon underwent significant spinal surgery on July 21, shortly after being served a search warrant and grand jury subpoena on July 17. The WWE has verified that he is currently on indefinite medical leave but will retain his position.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon's recent spinal surgery targeted his back rather than his neck, where he had previously undergone surgery in 1994. Speculation suggests that the need for back surgery might be linked to McMahon's prolonged engagement in heavy weightlifting routines, particularly his persistence in performing squats beyond recommended limits.

Although squats are recognized for their muscle-building benefits, the exercise can place strain on the back and hips. McMahon is known to have experienced hip problems, but he has refrained from opting for a hip replacement surgery due to the potential necessity of giving up intense squat workouts. Interestingly, it's worth noting that when Mick Foley underwent hip replacement surgery several years ago, McMahon dissuaded him from doing so because of his concerns about the impact on squatting.

Reports from various sources indicate that McMahon's recent spinal surgery lasted between four to five hours and was deemed a "life-altering" procedure.

WNS wishes Vince McMahon all the best with his recovery.