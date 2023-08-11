Board Members Unveiled for WWE-UFC Merger Entity, Excludes Triple H

The latest SEC filing by WWE has unveiled the composition of the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings, the newly formed entity resulting from the merger of Endeavor's WWE and UFC. This amalgamation is anticipated to reach finalization in the upcoming autumn season.

In this formation of the Board, six of its members are being chosen by Endeavor, while the remaining five are being nominated by WWE. The recently disclosed list of Board members, along with their respective ages, is as follows:

Vincent K. McMahon, 77 (WWE Chairman)

Nick Khan, 48 (WWE CEO)

Steven R. Koonin, 66 (CEO of Atlanta Hawks/State Farm Arena)

Nancy R. Tellem, 70 (Chief Media Officer & Executive Chairperson at Eko)

Ariel Emmanuel, 62 (Endeavor CEO)

Mark Shapiro, 53 (Endeavor President)

Egon P. Durban, 49 (Co-CEO of Silver Lake)

Jonathan A. Kraft, 59 (President of New England Patriots & The Kraft Group)

Sonya E. Medina, 47 (President & CEO of Reach Resilience)

Carrie Wheeler, 51 (CEO of Opendoor Technologies)

The final member of the Board is yet to be chosen by WWE, though there is no official information available about this selection at the moment. It's worth noting that Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, has not been listed in the initial compilation. Triple H, a member of WWE's Board of Directors since 2015, is expected to continue his current responsibilities with the new company, though his status on the Board remains uncertain.