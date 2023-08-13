WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Reflects on COVID-19 Pandemic Era: Finding Fulfillment and Career Highlights

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 13, 2023

Bayley believes her work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the most fulfilling periods in her career. She discussed her experiences during that time in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. 

Bayley commented on being seen as a central figure during the pandemic era for WWE. She explained that it wasn't a deliberate decision by the company to rely on her and Sasha Banks, but rather a natural evolution based on their performances.

"I think it just kind of happened. Honestly, I can tell you they didn’t make a decision where it was like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna rely on Bayley and Sasha for this stuff. It just kind of happened. I think they saw how much we were killing it and how much that we were able to not only do what they asked, but excel and give them more and more and more. That, honestly, as weird as it sounds, is probably some of the best times of my career and probably the most rewarding."

When asked about her favorite moment from that era, Bayley mentioned that she has numerous memorable experiences, particularly behind the scenes.

"I don’t think I have a favorite moment. I have so many memories, especially in the back. TJ Wilson and I laugh about it all the time. There’s so many crazy memories. Having a WrestleMania at the Performance Center was insane. But I think some of the proudest moments I had, the stuff with the Kabuki Warriors, our tag matches with them. I loved the stuff with Kairi and Asuka. But also I had two Hell in a Cell matches in front of nobody, in front of no fans, within the span of a year. I think those were two of my highlights."

Aug 13, 2023

 

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #bayley

