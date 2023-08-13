Paul Heyman Counters Kurt Angle's Critique with Sharp Comeback

The latest development in the Bloodline saga unfolded during SummerSlam, as Jimmy Uso shockingly turned on his twin brother Jey in the main event of the Tribal Combat.

In the aftermath of the event, a statement from Paul Heyman during the post-show press conference gained attention. Heyman commented that the narrative was currently in its 'bottom of the third' inning.

During an episode of the Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle weighed in on the storyline. He expressed his ongoing appreciation for the narrative but also indicated that the creative team was introducing new elements somewhat arbitrarily. Angle was critical of Heyman's remarks, labeling them as inaccurate and overstated. Angle said:

“The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of shit, I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re stressed. They’re making shit up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now, ‘What do we do next?'”

In retaliation to Angle's statement, Heyman swiftly fired back with his own response, asserting:

"No matter what inning we’re in, at least we’re not looking for exposure thru the next Old Timer’s Day.

Ahem.

And just for the record, I typed this tweet with a broken freakin’ fingernail! #Bloodline @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa

