Five Most Extreme Wrestling Matches That Redefined the Ring

The recent news that Jeff Jarrett is set to collide with Jeff Hardy on the upcoming August 16th edition of Dynamite in the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match has WNS reflecting on other extreme wrestling matches that have taken place over the years.

Extreme matches often remain etched in our minds as they push the boundaries of traditional professional wrestling. There have been many extreme matches over the years, and it would be hard to rank them all, but we have reflected on a few of our favorites below.

Don't forget to leave a comment with your favorite extreme match!

TLC II - The Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge and Christian (WrestleMania X-Seven, 2001):

The spectacle that unfolded at WrestleMania X-Seven when The Hardy Boyz, Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian stepped into the ring for a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) match was nothing short of breathtaking. This match showcased the art of high-flying and high-risk wrestling at its finest. The three tag teams pushed the boundaries of innovation, turning the arena into a playground of destruction. They utilized ladders not just as tools to climb but as instruments of offense, delivering gravity-defying leaps and jaw-dropping splashes onto their opponents below. Tables and chairs were introduced as instruments of pain, shattering with resounding crashes that echoed the ferocity of the match. The audience was treated to unforgettable moments of athleticism, teamwork, and sheer audacity, as each team fought tooth and nail to secure the coveted championship belts suspended high above the ring. The legacy of TLC II endures as a testament to the incredible risks wrestlers are willing to take to entertain and captivate fans around the world.

The Undertaker vs. Mankind (Hell in a Cell, King of the Ring 1998):

In the annals of extreme wrestling, the Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind stands out as a macabre masterpiece. The match took place within the ominous steel confines of the Hell in a Cell structure, which quickly transformed from a wrestling ring into a chamber of horrors. Mankind, also known as Mick Foley, etched his name in wrestling history by displaying unparalleled willingness to endure unimaginable pain and danger. The sight of Mankind being thrown off the top of the cell and crashing through the announcer's table below is etched into the collective memory of wrestling fans. As if that weren't enough, the match took an even more disturbing turn when The Undertaker chokeslammed Mankind through the roof of the cell, causing him to plummet to the mat below. The brutality of this encounter transcended mere wrestling, becoming a harrowing testament to the lengths wrestlers will go to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL (Judgment Day 2004, Texas Bullrope Match):

The clash between Eddie Guerrero and John "Bradshaw" Layfield in a Texas Bullrope Match at Judgment Day 2004 showcased a different facet of extreme wrestling. Tied together by a bullrope, both men were forced into close-quarters combat, turning the simple act of movement into a strategic challenge. This brutal encounter was far from just a technical showcase—it was a gritty, visceral battle that left both competitors battered and bloodied. The bullrope itself, typically seen as a relic of cowboy lore, transformed into a weapon of pain as both men utilized it to lash, strangle, and restrain their opponent. Guerrero and JBL proved that extreme wrestling isn't confined to high-flying antics and wild stunts; it can also manifest in the raw intensity of a match that brings the brutality of the Wild West to the squared circle. This is the story that led to that brutal match...

Sabu vs. Terry Funk (Born to Be Wired, ECW Hardcore Heaven 1997):

Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) was a breeding ground for unapologetic hardcore wrestling, and the "Barbed Wire Rope, Barbed Wire Boards, and Barbed Wire Steel Cage" match between Sabu and Terry Funk at Hardcore Heaven 1997 epitomized the company's no-holds-barred ethos. With barbed wire serving as an omnipresent threat, the match was a symphony of agony and chaos. Sabu and Terry Funk subjected themselves to the agony of barbed wire-infused encounters, resulting in both men being mangled and bloodied by the unforgiving material. The atmosphere was electric with the anticipation of each sickening thud against the barbed wire, and the audience's visceral reactions mirrored the brutality within the ring. This match remains a testament to the willingness of wrestlers to push their bodies to the extreme in the pursuit of artistic expression and captivating storytelling.

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, AEW Full Gear 2019):

In the landscape of modern wrestling, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has carried the torch for extreme wrestling, and the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2019 exemplified this spirit. Straddling the line between orchestrated chaos and genuine combat, this match was a descent into the abyss of violence and destruction. Omega and Moxley blurred the line between reality and performance as they subjected each other to an array of agonizing weapons, from barbed wire-wrapped baseball bats to jagged shards of glass. The brutality was palpable, amplified by the unrestrained environment that AEW allowed. This match symbolized AEW's commitment to providing an edgier, more visceral wrestling experience for a new generation of fans who crave the unfiltered intensity that characterized the extreme wrestling of years past.