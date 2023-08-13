NJPW All Star Junior Festival Adds Enzo Amore (Real1) Match to the Lineup

NJPW has scheduled its All Star Junior Festival on August 19, featuring a lineup of tournament matches including anticipated showdowns like Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors and Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey.

In an exciting debut for the promotion, New Japan Pro Wrestling is introducing former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore (Real1) to the event.

Enzo Amore signed with WWE in 2012 embarking on training at NXT. His initial appearance on television saw him as a villainous character before he was paired up with Big Cass.

Following their debut on the main roster after WrestleMania 32 in 2016, Amore and Cass confronted The Dudley Boyz, marking their presence. However, a year later, Cass turned on Amore, leading to a heated rivalry that eventually saw Amore transition to the 205 Live roster, where he gained prominence as the Cruiserweight Champion.

In 2018, Amore made his departure from WWE, subsequently engaging with promotions like MLW and various others.

For the upcoming All Star Junior Festival, the former WWE luminary will join forces with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie to take on a trio composed of Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi.

Check out the current card for the event:

All Star Junior USA Tournament:

- Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

- Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

Ladder Match:

Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO

Enzo Amore (Real1), Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker