Tetsuya Naito Seizes G1 Climax Victory After Intense Showdown, Earns Main Event Spot at Wrestle Kingdom 18

Tetsuya Naito emerges triumphant as the victor of the G1 Climax!

Following an arduous tournament and an even more intense showdown in the finals, Naito overcame the formidable Kazuchika Okada, securing the victory and earning his place in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he will challenge whoever holds the IWGP World Championship at that time.

This achievement marks Naito's third G1 Climax victory, adding to his previous wins in 2013 and 2017. Throughout this year's tournament, Naito clashed with notable contenders like Zack Sabre Jr, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, and eventually engaged in an extraordinary semi-final clash against Will Ospreay.

The results from the finals night of the G1 Climax are detailed as follows:

-Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa defeat Oskar Leube & Toru Yano

- Master Wato, Shota Umino, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata best El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita, & Yuto Nakashima

- Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & YOH emerge victorious against Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe

- Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr. secure a win over Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi

- El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa conquer Alex Coughlin, Chase Owens, David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & KENTA

- BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Yota Tsuji achieve victory against Great-O-Khan, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay

- Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi defeat DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- In the climactic G1 Climax Final, Tetsuya Naito emerges triumphant over Kazuchika Okada