GUNTHER Inches Closer to Becoming Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE History

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has solidified his position as the second-longest reigning titleholder in the championship's history. With an impressive reign of 427 days, GUNTHER has eclipsed Pedro Morales' previous record of 425 days. Up ahead, GUNTHER is set to defend his title against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, with the match date to be determined.

Currently, GUNTHER stands a mere four weeks away from surpassing the legendary record set by The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for an astounding 454 days. Achieving this milestone would make GUNTHER the ultimate longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the annals of WWE history. Earlier today, The Ring General and revered leader of Imperium took to Twitter to share the following message: