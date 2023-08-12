GUNTHER Inches Closer to Becoming Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE History

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has solidified his position as the second-longest reigning titleholder in the championship's history. With an impressive reign of 427 days, GUNTHER has eclipsed Pedro Morales' previous record of 425 days. Up ahead, GUNTHER is set to defend his title against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, with the match date to be determined.
Currently, GUNTHER stands a mere four weeks away from surpassing the legendary record set by The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for an astounding 454 days. Achieving this milestone would make GUNTHER the ultimate longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the annals of WWE history. Earlier today, The Ring General and revered leader of Imperium took to Twitter to share the following message:
August 12, 2023
⚡ Jey Uso Transferred to WWE Alumni Roster
Jey Uso expressed his strong sentiments towards The Bloodline and the entire WWE universe as SmackDown came to a close on Friday. During th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 12, 2023 01:55PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com