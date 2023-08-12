WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER Inches Closer to Becoming Longest-Reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE History

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2023

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has solidified his position as the second-longest reigning titleholder in the championship's history. With an impressive reign of 427 days, GUNTHER has eclipsed Pedro Morales' previous record of 425 days. Up ahead, GUNTHER is set to defend his title against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, with the match date to be determined.

Currently, GUNTHER stands a mere four weeks away from surpassing the legendary record set by The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for an astounding 454 days. Achieving this milestone would make GUNTHER the ultimate longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the annals of WWE history. Earlier today, The Ring General and revered leader of Imperium took to Twitter to share the following message:

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 12, 2023 01:55PM


