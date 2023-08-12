WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jey Uso Transferred to WWE Alumni Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2023

Jey Uso Transferred to WWE Alumni Roster

Jey Uso expressed his strong sentiments towards The Bloodline and the entire WWE universe as SmackDown came to a close on Friday.

During the climactic segment of SmackDown held in Calgary, Jimmy Uso took it upon himself to elucidate to his cousin Jey Uso the rationale behind his actions that led to his twin brother's loss of the Undisputed WWE Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Jimmy endeavored to convey that his intervention stemmed from his affection for Jey, driven by the desire to shield him from assuming the mantle of the Tribal Chief, a transformation that could potentially render Jey similar to the less amiable qualities displayed by Roman Reigns.

While Jey initially refrained from assaulting his sibling, he proceeded to incapacitate his brother Solo SIkoa and cousin Roman Reigns. This was promptly followed by a superkick aimed at Jimmy as well.

After asserting his dominance, Jey vociferated at the camera, unequivocally proclaiming, : “I’m out. I’m out The Bloodline. I’m out of SmackDown. I’m out of WWE!”

Those who visit WWE's official roster page will observe Jey's profile is now on the Alumni Roster page. This is however all part of a storyline.

Shift in Bloodline Storyline Trajectory Following Jey Uso's "Departure" from WWE

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 12, 2023 07:42AM


#wwe #jey uso

