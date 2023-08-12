Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy Set for First-Ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match on AEW Dynamite

Get ready for an intense showdown on AEW Dynamite!

During the latest episode of Rampage, it was officially announced that Jeff Jarrett is set to collide with Jeff Hardy on the upcoming August 16th edition of Dynamite. What makes this clash even more intriguing is that it will mark the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match!

This unique bout has been crafted in partnership with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game. Adding an extra layer of anticipation, Jarrett has hinted that Leatherface himself might even make a special appearance.