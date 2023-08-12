Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy Set for First-Ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match on AEW Dynamite

Get ready for an intense showdown on AEW Dynamite!
During the latest episode of Rampage, it was officially announced that Jeff Jarrett is set to collide with Jeff Hardy on the upcoming August 16th edition of Dynamite. What makes this clash even more intriguing is that it will mark the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match!
This unique bout has been crafted in partnership with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game. Adding an extra layer of anticipation, Jarrett has hinted that Leatherface himself might even make a special appearance.
In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KPhPQncC0y
⚡ Shift in Bloodline Storyline Trajectory Following Jey Uso's "Departure" from WWE
During the episode of WWE Smackdown that aired on August 11th, 2023, Jey Uso made a surprising exit from the company following a heated exch [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 12, 2023 07:42AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com