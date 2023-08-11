WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mike Chioda Reveals the Pinnacle Matches and Events He Officiated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

In this week's installment of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda delved into a diverse array of subjects. This encompassed discussions about the prominent WWE events he had the opportunity to officiate during his tenure as a referee, notably highlighting his involvement in SummerSlam 1992.

“I am going to have to say one of the very early stages I’ve talked about is the ’92 SummerSlam in Wembley Stadium, that was my first 82,000. Even though I didn’t do the main event, Joey had the main event … What a rush working in front of 82,000 people and the way that crowd was with all the horns, that was phenomenal.”

Another noteworthy instance was WrestleMania 18, featuring the epic showdown between The Rock and Hulk Hogan, along with WrestleMania 31, which showcased the clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“I’m gonna have to go with Rock and Hogan in 2002. Then I’m probably going to have to with somewhere along the lines with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the cash-in, Money in The Bank with Seth Rollins. So, those three right there are top.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #mike chioda

