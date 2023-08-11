Preview of Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Post-SummerSlam Edition, Championship Clash, and More

Tonight's WWE SmackDownon FOX will feature all the SummerSlam 2023 fallout and will take place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

WWE has officially confirmed the appearance of Jimmy Uso and the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, on tonight's show. They will address the aftermath of their Tribal Combat encounter. However, Jey Uso's presence is not currently promoted. The preview for the episode highlights that Jimmy will make his return to SmackDown to pay homage to his Tribal Chief.

Additionally, the SmackDown event will showcase a match between WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Santos Escobar. Santos Escobar earned this opportunity by triumphing in the recent United States Title Invitational. Another matchup scheduled for the evening is AJ Styles squaring off against Karrion Kross.

It is highly anticipated that the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion, IYO SKY, will also grace the show with her presence. Among the other Superstars slated to appear, as announced by both WWE and the arena, are LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Bianca Belair, and the recently inducted 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio.

The following matches and segments have been confirmed for tonight's episode:

