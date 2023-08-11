The Latest On WWE Plan to Establish NXT as a Standalone Brand

Earlier this year, Nick Khan, the CEO of WWE, expressed the company's perspective that NXT could evolve into a "distinct brand on its own, rather than solely serving as a developmental system."

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, there has been a renewed emphasis on transforming NXT into a self-sustaining third brand, a vision shared by both Endeavor and Khan. Meltzer highlighted an endeavor to bolster viewership numbers with the aim of securing a more favorable broadcasting deal for the weekly NXT show. Meltzer stated:

"The objective is to return to its previous format of touring regularly outside of Florida, performing in arenas with capacities around 2,000 seats, and recording television episodes on the road, akin to Raw and Smackdown. It's important to note that there isn't a specific timeline for this transition, and while discussions of NXT Europe and a permanent performance center in London are ongoing, no developments are anticipated before 2024."

Meltzer further revealed that WWE is actively striving to narrow the viewership gap between NXT and AEW Dynamite, particularly in the 18-34 age demographic. The rationale behind this strategy is that increasing these figures will be advantageous for future live touring endeavors.