WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Set for Direct Competition in October

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will be in direct competition in October. 

The shows have been in competition before going back to October 2019 when AEW launched its flagship show, Dynamite. Seizing the opportunity, WWE's NXT brand made a bold move, transitioning from the WWE Network to the USA Network television just weeks before Dynamite's debut. This decision ignited an intense battle that came to be known as the "Wednesday Night War" although it came to an end when USA Network decided to move NXT's airing night to Tuesdays in October 2021.

On October 10th, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite prepare to lock horns once more. This is due to the scheduling of the Major League Playoffs on TBS, the network that broadcasts AEW Dynamite. 

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported:

"The 10/11 Dynamite show will be moved to 10/10, a Tuesday head-to-head with NXT, and be from Independence, MO. I expect NXT to really load up the show because of history and competition and being in the familiar time slot NXT would have one advantage, although in previous moves to Tuesday AEW did better but NXT is now on a roll."

"On 10/11 TBS will be airing Major League baseball playoffs. That is the only TBS playoff game on a Wednesday. Because TBS is airing the playoffs, Rampage and Collision have no baseball playoff preemptions but they will go head-to-head with baseball playoffs, as will Raw, NXT and Smackdown, from 10/3 until whenever the World Series ends which would be end of October or as late as 11/3."

Source: members.f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #nxt #dynamite

