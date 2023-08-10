Bray Wyatt's Illness: Reportedly Both Career and Life-Threatening

In an update to his report on Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed Wyatt's ongoing illness has been a serious one.

He posted on X, "After today’s update, it was explained to Fightful that the illness that Bray Wyatt is actively recovering from was both career and life threatening. It’s great to hear that things are looking much better,' said Sapp."

Following his much-anticipated comeback to the company at Survivor Series 2022, Wyatt's participation in WWE had been relatively limited, with only one televised match and a handful of live event matches.

Bray Wyatt partook in a solitary televised match against LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His victory over Knight was followed by Wyatt issuing a challenge to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their scheduled singles confrontation at Elimination Chamber. Wyatt expressed his desire to square off against the victor at WrestleMania, culminating in Bobby Lashley securing a victory over Lesnar, albeit by disqualification. Subsequently, a narrative between Lashley and Wyatt began to take form on-screen, yet a definitive match between the two never came to fruition.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, Wyatt conspicuously vanished from the televised programming due to reportedly encountering a physical ailment, which was later revealed to be an undisclosed medical condition.

