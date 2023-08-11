WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory Addresses Speculation of Burial by Triple H

WWE U.S. Champion Austin Theory has confronted the notion that Chief Content Officer Triple H is purposefully diminishing his position within the company.
Theory's rise first came under the tenure of Vince McMahon within the WWE, with Theory assuming the role of McMahon's on-screen protégé. There are those who believe Theory has encountered a series of setbacks since the creative leadership transition to Triple H.
These setbacks encompass instances such as his unsuccessful attempt to capitalize on his Money in the Bank contract for a shot at the US Title, as well as finding himself in a secondary role compared to other prominent talents.
During his appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Austin Theory directly confronted the speculations circulating about Triple H deliberately undermining his career prospects, and he remarked:
“We all know on the internet it’s tomorrow you can be the greatest thing in the world and the next day you could suck.
“You know, I remember a time that the internet said, ‘man, this guy, he’s getting buried. He loses every match.’ When’s the last time I lost a match? And people still have something to say now.
“So, to me, as long as there’s something said, I’m doing what I need to do. But if there’s nothing being said, then there’s a worry there because people say your name for a reason whether it’s good or bad.”
On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Theory is set to put his US Title on the line in a match against Santos Escobar.
