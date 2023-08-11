WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wade Barrett Joins WWE Main Event Commentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

Wade Barrett has officially become a part of the WWE Main Event commentary team

Barrett has taken up the role of commentator for the weekly WWE Main Event show, teaming up with Byron Saxton. In the latest episode, which was taped prior to Monday's RAW in Minneapolis, Indus Sher emerged victorious over Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa. Additionally, Nikki Cross secured a win against Tegan Nox.

Up until now, Kevin Patrick had been co-hosting Main Event alongside Saxton. However, a shift is underway as Patrick transitions from RAW to SmackDown this week. He is set to join the Friday night SmackDown show alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Consequently, Barrett has moved from SmackDown to RAW to join Cole in the Monday night commentary booth. The previous RAW commentary team consisted of Patrick and Graves before these modifications took place. On the other hand, the SmackDown commentary duo was comprised of Cole and Barrett.

Bray Wyatt's Illness: Reportedly Both Career and Life-Threatening

In an update to his report on Bray Wyatt's potential WWE return, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed Wyatt's ongoing illness has been a seri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 10, 2023 06:53PM


