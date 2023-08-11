WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Emergence 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

Updated Match Card For IMPACT Emergence 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has just revealed an updated card for the forthcoming IMPACT Emergence event subsequent to this week's show. Here is the lineup for the event, set to be televised on August 20th via IMPACT! Plus:

- A showdown for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Trinity will take on Deonna Purrazzo.

- A clash for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra will be pitted against Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, along with Death Dollz and The Coven.

- An extraordinary team duel: Witness Josh Alexander & Time Machine as they lock horns with Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray, and Lio Rush.

- SANADA is slated to face an opponent yet to be announced.

Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling: Tag Tournament Finals and More

IMPACT Wrestling has officially revealed the lineup for their upcoming show scheduled for next week. The matches include: - The culmination [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2023 04:51AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #emergence

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83333/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer