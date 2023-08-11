Updated Match Card For IMPACT Emergence 2023

IMPACT Wrestling has just revealed an updated card for the forthcoming IMPACT Emergence event subsequent to this week's show. Here is the lineup for the event, set to be televised on August 20th via IMPACT! Plus:

- A showdown for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship: Trinity will take on Deonna Purrazzo.

- A clash for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra will be pitted against Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, along with Death Dollz and The Coven.

- An extraordinary team duel: Witness Josh Alexander & Time Machine as they lock horns with Moose, Brian Myers, Bully Ray, and Lio Rush.

- SANADA is slated to face an opponent yet to be announced.



