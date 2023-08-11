WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2023

Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling: Tag Tournament Finals and More

IMPACT Wrestling has officially revealed the lineup for their upcoming show scheduled for next week. The matches include:

- The culmination of the Tag Team Tournament with an intense face-off: The Rascalz against Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.

- An exciting match featuring Deonna Purrazzo taking on KiLynn King.

- A showdown between Eric Young and Kon.

