Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling: Tag Tournament Finals and More

IMPACT Wrestling has officially revealed the lineup for their upcoming show scheduled for next week. The matches include:
- The culmination of the Tag Team Tournament with an intense face-off: The Rascalz against Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
- An exciting match featuring Deonna Purrazzo taking on KiLynn King.
- A showdown between Eric Young and Kon.
