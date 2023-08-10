Austin Theory Teases Dream Match Against Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has dropped hints of a potential marquee matchup against none other than Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In a recent interview on the popular Babyfaces Podcast, Theory shared his aspirations of stepping into the ring with the Tribal Chief himself, adding a playful twist to their potential showdown.

"For me, I would say my next one (big opponent), Roman Reigns. That’s definitely the next person I’d love to be in the ring with. Yeah, I mean, you know, we gotta get ready for Tribal Theory. So… (he laughed)"

Subsequently, Theory would be questioned regarding his triumph against John Cena during this year's WrestleMania 39. Theory discloses the post-match conversation he had with Cena.

"Post-match, it was a really cool moment (between John Cena & myself). He just told me to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment and literally, there was no stress that day, whatsoever. I wasn’t nervous. I was just — everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to go out there and perform, I felt like I had it and that was something really cool but something that John says that you could say a lot of people say but it’s so true is just not being afraid to fail and betting on yourself and just going for it and a lot of times, that’s what holds a lot of us back from things is us just worried about this or that and it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself and just because one person has an opinion, it bothers you and it sets you off and that’s the biggest thing. It’s just don’t be afraid to fail. It’s gonna be a ride. It’s gonna go up, it’s gonna go down but, just continuing to press forward."