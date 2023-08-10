Kofi Kingston Commends Seth Rollins as an Outstanding Worker and Locker Room Leader

In a recent interview on The Bump, WWE superstar Kofi Kingston took the opportunity to express his admiration for fellow wrestler Seth Rollins, lauding him as an exceptional in-ring performer and a respected locker-room leader.

During the interview, Kofi Kingston, a member The New Day, didn't hold back in praising Seth Rollins for his remarkable skills and leadership qualities.

"I think the captain is doing a fantastic job, number one as a leader, as a locker room leader over the years. He’s somebody that has always had amazing matches, but has always been kind of like a pioneer in this industry. He’s kind of risen up through the ranks against a lot of odds. Now he’s at the top, so a lot of respect for him in that sense. We call him the captain for a reason. He’s always willing to put the company on his back and put the industry on his back and represent to the highest capacity."

The ex-world champion subsequently remarks that Rollins carries a substantial bullseye on his back, given that the ex-champion intends to chase after that title sometime in the future.

"So always a lot of respect there. But having said that, everybody wants a taste of that gold. I think he understands that. Being at the top, you always have a target on your back. So I don’t think he would be mad or anything if myself or Woods decided to pursue that gold. Becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, we’re real greedy. When it comes to gold, we want to hold all the titles. I’m talking about WWE Title, World Heavyweight Title, the Women’s Title, the Women’s Tag Titles. We want all the titles. 24/7 title. We want them all. We’re really greedy when it comes to accolades and gold and things of that nature. So yeah, I think Seth knows he’s got the big target on his back."