Triple H Unveils Official WWE Payback 2023 Poster

The promotional advertising for WWE Payback 2023 showcases one of the most popular factions within the company.
In a press statement issued in June, it was unveiled that Payback is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 2nd.
Triple H took to social media to unveil an event poster that prominently showcases all four members of The Judgment Day. This can be viewed below:
On September 2, live from Pittsburgh…— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2023
Payback is coming.#WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/vyBaYWzs4s
