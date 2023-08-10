WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Unveils Official WWE Payback 2023 Poster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

The promotional advertising for WWE Payback 2023 showcases one of the most popular factions within the company.

 In a press statement issued in June, it was unveiled that Payback is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 2nd.

Triple H took to social media to unveil an event poster that prominently showcases all four members of The Judgment Day. This can be viewed below:

