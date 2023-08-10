WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Makes On-Stage Appearance with Zach Bryan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

Brock Lesnar Makes On-Stage Appearance with Zach Bryan

At the recent WWE SummerSlam event, Brock Lesnar faced a defeat against Cody Rhodes. Following this, there are reports indicating that Lesnar is taking a hiatus from WWE, with expectations that his absence will be prolonged.

In a separate event held on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, musician Zach Bryan held a concert. To add an exciting twist to the performance, Lesnar made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Bryan. This occurrence took place during the rendition of Bryan's closing song, "Revival." Notably, Bryan often invites his friends to join him on stage during his performances, and Lesnar was introduced to the audience by Bryan himself. The WWE star even took part in singing a portion of the song's chorus, making for an unforgettable moment during the concert.

