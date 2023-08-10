Tony Schiavone Opens Up About Refraining from Criticizing Vince Russo

During the most recent installment of the "WHW" podcast, Tony Schiavone delved into a diverse array of subjects. Among these, the AEW commentator elaborated on his decision not to speak negatively about Vince Russo, a former creative writer for WWE, TNA, and WCW.

"I’ve said this about Vince Russo many times, and I’m gonna say it again. If you expect me to sit up here and criticize Vince Russo, he did some great things, he did some things that didn’t work, but Vince Russo was loyal to me and good to me and a friend of mine. So if you think I’m gonna sit up here and say bad things about him, you’re wrong. I’m not because of the way he treated me and that’s how I worked my life. I mean, to me, it’s stupid and it’s wrong to get on the podcast or even write a book and shit on somebody that was good to you when you worked with them. That’s wrong. That’s like, one of the rules about being a good human being, so I’m not doing that."



