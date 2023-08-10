Kevin Sullivan Wished He Booked Match Series Between Goldberg and Kevin Nash in WCW

During this week's episode of Tuesday with Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan, a former WCW wrestler and booker, expressed a sense of remorse over missed opportunities regarding matchups involving Kevin Nash and Goldberg.

Sullivan disclosed his desire to have orchestrated a more extensive series of bouts or even a trilogy between the two wrestling giants after their initial encounter at Starrcade 1998.

"I didn’t mention this before, but trilogies in boxing always seem to draw, whether it Ali-Fraizer…any type of great, exciting fight draws. We should’ve had matches, Nash and Goldberg. They set the world on fire. They changed the whole world. They got people that were no fan of wrestling [to] become [a] fan of wrestling. I think that was our biggest mistake. We were looked down upon by the Brad Siegel’s of the world."

When discussing his approach to booking the Nash and Goldberg trilogy, Sullivan detailed his vision:

"We did a magnificent job, Eric [Bischoff] did a magnificent job, the wrestlers themselves did a magnificent job. And my belief is that they could’ve made…you know what I said about the straight finish the first time? The second time, you could do one too, and the third time, you could’ve had a controversial finish, kept it in the bank, and came back one more time for a fourth one."