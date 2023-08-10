LA Knight's Impact on WWE RAW Ratings Follows Through

The response to LA Knight's appearance on WWE Raw indicates that he is not only a beloved figure among fans right now and a successful merchandise seller, but also a significant contributor to TV ratings.

During the August 7, 2023 episode of WWE Raw, LA Knight and The Miz had a confrontational encounter, a recap of which can be found below this article.

Commenting on the star's popularity, Dave Meltzer shared his insights on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting:

“The one segment in the Raw ratings – there’s ups and downs and all that through the show of course – but the one segment that did way over what the best segment would normally do was the Miz and LA Knight thing.

“So if you’re wondering about LA Knight, he’s selling merch, he’s getting pops, does it translate to ratings? The answer is yes, it does. It worked.”

As per a tweet by Wrestlenomics, the August 7 edition of WWE Raw garnered an average viewership of 1.88 million, marking an increase from the 1.759 million viewers in the preceding week.