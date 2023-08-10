WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Expiry for Contracts of Two WWE Superstars Approaching

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

Next week on NXT, the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, are scheduled to defend their titles against The Dyad.

The groundwork for this matchup was laid out in a recent backstage interaction when Schism inquired about the whereabouts of The Creeds. Tony and Stacks responded that they had no knowledge of their location. Subsequently, The Dyad confronted them, expressing their desire to challenge for the championship. Later in the same episode, Tony and Stacks intervened to assist Ivy Nile in her altercation with Schism.

Members of The Dyad, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, submitted requests for their release from NXT a few months back, though their pleas were rejected.

Dave Meltzer shared on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Dyad's contracts have only a couple of months remaining, as inferred from the context of their release requests.

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #tony dangelo #stacks

