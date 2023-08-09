WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews Announce Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2023

Rhea Ripley stands as one of the most prominent and beloved female superstars within WWE's lineup. Her role as The Eradicator in The Judgment Day has propelled her career to unprecedented levels in recent months.

Beyond her wrestling endeavors, she frequently finds herself making headlines for her personal life. For those unfamiliar, The Eradicator is presently in a romantic relationship with Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy.

Today, the couple announced their engagement on social media. The duo has been in a relationship since 2020.

We wonder what "Dom Dom" will make of all this!? 

Congratulations to the happy couple.


