AEW Breaks Tradition with Special Tuesday Night Dynamite Planned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

AEW is set to host an uncommon Tuesday night event for Dynamite. Instead of the usual Wednesday night schedule, the company will broadcast Dynamite on Tuesday, October 10th, in Independence, Missouri.

The event is being promoted at the arena as "Title Tuesday," potentially in response to TBS' coverage of the MLB divisional round of the playoffs. This situation mirrors AEW's past decision to air a Tuesday episode of their main show in Cincinnati, Ohio, last October. During that event, dubbed Title Tuesday, they featured a series of four title matches.

Source: allelitewrestling.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite

