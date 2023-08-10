Team 3D (Bully Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) to Reunite at IMPACT's 1000th Episode in September

In September, Team 3D, consisting of Bully Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, is set to reunite once more. These WWE Hall of Famers will come together for the special occasion of the 1000th episode of IMPACT. The event is scheduled for September 9th and will be recorded at the Weschester County Center in White Plains, New York. Notably, this marks their first collaboration in seven years, making it a significant moment for fans and wrestling enthusiasts alike.

BREAKING: As announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) reunite for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT94gQ pic.twitter.com/WwSefAUPkO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2023

They last joined forces occurred during a House of Glory event in 2016. Their final match together within the IMPACT/TNA realm took place back in 2014.