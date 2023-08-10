WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Team 3D (Bully Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) to Reunite at IMPACT's 1000th Episode in September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2023

Team 3D (Bully Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) to Reunite at IMPACT's 1000th Episode in September

In September, Team 3D, consisting of Bully Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, is set to reunite once more. These WWE Hall of Famers will come together for the special occasion of the 1000th episode of IMPACT. The event is scheduled for September 9th and will be recorded at the Weschester County Center in White Plains, New York. Notably, this marks their first collaboration in seven years, making it a significant moment for fans and wrestling enthusiasts alike.

They last joined forces occurred during a House of Glory event in 2016. Their final match together within the IMPACT/TNA realm took place back in 2014.

