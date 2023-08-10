Summer Rae Remains Confident in Her Ability to Contribute to the Pro Wrestling Industry

While Summer Rae might not be actively competing anymore, her potential contributions to the pro-wrestling realm remain.

In a recent conversation with Chris Van Vilet, the ex-WWE luminary delved into this subject. She expressed her longing for the storytelling aspect and shared that she's been proactive in reaching out to various promotions with creative concepts and proposals.

"So I miss wrestling. I personally wouldn’t — I have a bone spur on a vertebra in my neck and I have Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. So I’m doing good, but at the end of my injury, I kind of have the tingling in my hands where I couldn’t really open doors and that was a little scary to me. So for me, I miss storytelling. I constantly write ideas and pitches down and like, submit them to certain promotions. And I have all these ideas that I miss and I do want to be a part of it again, I do think I have a lot more to give. And especially from, like, I was telling you a standpoint of being present in the moment, how I would do things so differently, so much more confident and have fun with it, like so much more fun."

Recognizing the limitations imposed by her physical condition, Rae acknowledges that continuous in-ring competition might not be feasible for her. However, she firmly believes that she can play a valuable role in showcasing emerging talents through alternative means.

"I don’t think I could wrestle every week and be in that role. And I don’t think that’s my purpose either. I think, you know, being able to highlight talents, and pull the best out of them and being able to make them the main thing and being able to showcase new younger talent and bring them up with what I know from the business. I would love to do something like that."