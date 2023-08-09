Omos Contemplates Potential Babyface Run in WWE

WWE Superstar Omos is contemplating the idea of transitioning from being a heel to a babyface character, which would be a significant change for him considering his imposing size and intimidating presence.

Omos acknowledges the challenge of portraying a sympathetic babyface character when he has such a dominant and intimidating physical presence, telling Sportsnet:

"From a psychology standpoint, it can be very challenging for someone who’s seven-foot-three, muscles, and huge and intimidating, to get sympathy. Heels don’t inspire people, only babyfaces do. And for me, that’s going to be the challenge: How can this big, giant person inspire people? Because there’s no relatability to someone who’s seven-foot-three … the moment where you see me with somebody smaller than me, the brain says, ‘I want the little guy to kick the big guy’s ass."

Omos went on to credit the Giants of Africa program, led by Masai Ujiri, as a pivotal factor in his journey to WWE. This program has been instrumental in providing opportunities for young Nigerian kids like Omos and has contributed significantly to his development.

"Without them, there’s no coming. What Masai has done with Giants of Africa is primarily the reason why I’m here in WWE. Without him having that for us young Nigerian kids, without Giants of Africa, there is no Omos."

In regard to the support he has received from fans, both for his wrestling persona as Omos and for his personal interests and activities outside of wrestling as Jordan, he concluded, "It’s been interesting to see, and see them enjoy, you know, me as Omos and also Jordan the person, and everything I do and what I’m interested in outside of wrestling. It’s been a trip, man. It’s been fun to watch."