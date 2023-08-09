Logan Paul Reflects on Exhausting WWE SummerSlam Match with Ricochet

In a recent episode of his podcast, Logan Paul discussed his bout with Ricochet during the 2023 WWE SummerSlam event.

He mentioned that he has been improving his wrestling skills and mechanics, which is important in the world of professional wrestling. Despite feeling exhausted and tired during the match, he still managed to focus and perform well. He also highlighted the excitement and weight of the entire night, which went beyond just the wrestling match itself.

“I’ve gotten better with the mechanics of my wrestling moves. SummerSlam was fun. I was really tired in there. I was exhausted, for some reason. Especially trying to focus on the match and perform, while I’m tired, and also knowing the weight of the night ahead. That wasn’t even the most exciting part of the night for me. We have a flight to Dallas to get to. I literally exited the ring, still sweating, huffing and puffing, into the SUV, onto the jet, to Dallas, made it with time to spare. It was a night to remember.”

“People really responded to our match. Ricochet is so good. So good. He made it easy to look good. It was a fun match. I’m interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career, story arc, happens with this boxing weaving in. I want to hop back and forth. I don’t think it’s ever been done. A dual, combat sport, back and forth. It’s cool. I want to find a way to weave the conversations.”