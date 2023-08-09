WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Endeavour CEO Signals Immediate Cost Savings, WWE Releases Expected

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2023

More WWE layoffs are on the horizon.

In the recent Q2 earnings call, an update emerged about the impending merger involving World Wrestling Entertainment and the Endeavour Group, proprietors of the UFC. The combined entity will adopt the name c once the merger process is finalized.

Despite earlier indications pointing to a September target, this remains the objective following Endeavour's earnings call. As reported by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, a disconcerting statement was issued by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel:

"Plans are underway to make cost savings and synergies happen immediately upon closing."

He pointed out that positions behind the scenes are the ones most susceptible to this risk:

"To address the chaotic replies and quotes, I don’t have a strong impression about whether talent cuts will coincide with closing. Employee layoffs are widely expected unfortunately."

Tags: #wwe #endeavor #ufc #tko holdings #ari emanuel

