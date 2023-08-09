Lawsuit Involving Alexa Bliss Hits WWE's Radar

Recently, a lawsuit has been initiated against WWE and Vince McMahon in the United States District Court of The Western District of Pennsylvania. The plaintiff, Dana W. Wiley, has alleged breach of contract and failure to reimburse a $5,500 "down payment hangout, what app email contract to personal fan meet World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia Bliss" on June 30th.

The lawsuit, which was handwritten, claimed the WWE Executive Chairman breached an agreement for Wiley to become a WWE employee with a $70,000 per month salary.

"Wiley alleges McMahon discriminated against him as it was noted in the lawsuit the "Plaintiff was arrested and charge (sic) for attempted homicide, aggravate (sic) assault against New Castle, Pennsylvania Law Enforcement on 10/22/22 order the United States Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police Troop, D. major case team to possess a warrant to unlawful seized Search I, Plaintiff phone device and property in conspiracy theory plot to obstruct and destroy any evidence supporting these facts that World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia (sic) Bliss email text to I, Plaintiff hangout, what app email business accounts."

Wiley is currently pursuing compensation totaling $6 million, with the goal of addressing the breach of contract and covering all incurred legal costs. As of now, Alexa Bliss has not publicly commented on the ongoing matter.

This is not the first occasion where Wiley has taken legal steps against Vince McMahon. Previously, he initiated a legal suit against McMahon, members of DX, and the NWO. He asserted that he had previously established a fair use agreement for the trademarks of these groups back in 1995.

According to Wiley's account, he affirms that he endorsed the contract on the premises of a courthouse in New Castle, PA, subsequent to receiving a sentence "in a separate criminal case." Nonetheless, this specific lawsuit was ultimately dismissed.