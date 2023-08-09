Jake Roberts Reminisces About Haku's Eyeball Extraction from Jimmy Jack Funk

In the most recent installment of The Snake Pit featuring Jake Roberts, the distinguished WWE Hall of Famer delved into riveting tales of Haku's confrontations, recounting a notable incident where he forcibly extracted Jimmy Jack Funk's eyeball.
"Yeah. I remember one night in Edmonton, Alberta. We had spent about 10 hours trying to get there, two or three different flights for everybody. Everybody was just f**king beyond f**king burnt, stretched out, whatever. And a few of the guys had started drinking early, and one of ’em was Haku. And Haku challenges Earthquake to a f**king sumo match in the locker room. Holy f**k, man. They were slapping the dog s**t out of each other, it went to a draw. They were f**king beating the s**t outta each other, man. I couldn’t f**king believe it… He’s beyond a badass, man. He hurt you in so many different ways."
He added on the fight, "They f**king get into it and Haku f**king jerks his eyeball out. And now his eyeball is hanging down, like here, swinging. And he’s bent over and he’s like, ‘Hey, Jake, so f**king weird. I can see the ground and I can see you standing way over there. This is really f**ked up!’ And I’m like, ‘Your f**king eyeball’s out, man.’ At least Haku was nice enough to put it back in. Yeah, he f**king grabbed him in a headlock and just f**king shoved that s**t back up in there. I f**king ran to my room and f**king cried."
⚡ Initial Bouts Unveiled for Upcoming WWE NXT Heatwave Episode
The WWE NXT Heatwave edition is set to take place on Tuesday, August 22nd. The main event of Heatwave will feature NXT Champion Carmelo Haye [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2023 08:49AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com